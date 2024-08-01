Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.04

Shares of Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.04 and traded as high as $33.30. Digimarc shares last traded at $31.99, with a volume of 128,129 shares traded.

DMRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Digimarc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Digimarc from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Digimarc Trading Down 2.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $683.63 million, a P/E ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.04.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 114.38% and a negative return on equity of 46.01%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 million for the quarter.

In other Digimarc news, Director Alicia Syrett sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $38,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,104.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Digimarc news, Director Kathleen Kool sold 3,000 shares of Digimarc stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $72,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,619.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alicia Syrett sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $38,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,104.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,846 shares of company stock worth $235,887 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Digimarc during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digimarc during the second quarter worth $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Digimarc by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,824 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Digimarc in the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Digimarc during the second quarter valued at $148,000. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digimarc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Validate protects, a cloud-based record of product authentication information; Digimarc Engage, an interactive communications channel connecting brands and consumers; and Digimarc Recycle.

