Digital Health Acquisition (NASDAQ:DHAC) Trading Up 1.7%

Digital Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.60 and last traded at $2.35. 50,418 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 40,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.

Digital Health Acquisition Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.45.

Digital Health Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Digital Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology and healthcare focused businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Health Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Health Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.