Digital Health Acquisition (NASDAQ:DHAC) Trading Up 1.7%

Digital Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.60 and last traded at $2.35. 50,418 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 40,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.
Digital Health Acquisition Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.45.
Digital Health Acquisition Company Profile
Digital Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology and healthcare focused businesses.
