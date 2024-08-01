DigitalOcean (DOCN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCNGet Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect DigitalOcean to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCNGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $184.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.70 million. DigitalOcean had a net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.29%. On average, analysts expect DigitalOcean to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:DOCN opened at $33.12 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 62.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.81. DigitalOcean has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $49.60.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.60.

In other DigitalOcean news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total transaction of $195,541.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,180.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

