Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:SOXS)

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 52,807 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 84% compared to the average daily volume of 28,760 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 1,602.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,449,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,222 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 42,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 23,912 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at $50,000.

Get Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Stock Down 20.2 %

Shares of SOXS stock opened at $23.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.23 and a 200-day moving average of $33.53. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares has a 52 week low of $17.73 and a 52 week high of $144.20.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.