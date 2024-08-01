Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON) Position Raised by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) by 59.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 944,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353,382 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Disc Medicine were worth $58,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Disc Medicine by 23.0% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Disc Medicine in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Disc Medicine by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Disc Medicine in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IRON stock opened at $43.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.02. Disc Medicine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $77.60.

Disc Medicine ( NASDAQ:IRON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.09). On average, research analysts forecast that Disc Medicine, Inc. will post -4.47 EPS for the current year.

IRON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Disc Medicine from $75.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Disc Medicine from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.57.

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

