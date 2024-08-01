DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.72.
A number of brokerages have commented on DLO. HSBC lowered their price target on DLocal from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group raised DLocal from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on DLocal from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on DLocal from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on DLocal from $17.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.
Shares of DLO stock opened at $7.68 on Thursday. DLocal has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $24.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.75.
DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). DLocal had a return on equity of 35.20% and a net margin of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $184.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.24 million. On average, research analysts expect that DLocal will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.
