DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Receives Buy Rating from Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm restated their buy rating on shares of DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a $24.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BOOM. StockNews.com downgraded DMC Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on DMC Global from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th.

DMC Global Stock Performance

Shares of BOOM opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $269.73 million, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.83. DMC Global has a 12-month low of $11.12 and a 12-month high of $27.16.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. DMC Global had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $166.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.35 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that DMC Global will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DMC Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in DMC Global by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 379,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,135,000 after acquiring an additional 141,809 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DMC Global in the fourth quarter valued at $10,378,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DMC Global by 8.5% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 634,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,364,000 after acquiring an additional 49,849 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of DMC Global by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 311,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,071,000 after buying an additional 42,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DMC Global during the 4th quarter worth $1,554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, entrance systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

