Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.64.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on D shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on D

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in D. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 33,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 8,034 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $628,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 242,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,415,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 13,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 387,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,225,000 after purchasing an additional 46,959 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $53.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.58. Dominion Energy has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $54.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.63%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.