Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.64.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on D shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.
Dominion Energy stock opened at $53.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.58. Dominion Energy has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $54.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.
Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.63%.
Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.
