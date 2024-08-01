Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $26.41, but opened at $29.03. Douglas Dynamics shares last traded at $29.63, with a volume of 57,195 shares changing hands.

The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.48. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $199.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS.

Douglas Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PLOW shares. StockNews.com raised Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Douglas Dynamics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Douglas Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 20,250.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Dynamics Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $667.19 million, a PE ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.01 and its 200 day moving average is $24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 2.06.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

