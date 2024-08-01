Douglas Emmett (DEI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Douglas Emmett to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Douglas Emmett Stock Up 1.9 %

DEI stock opened at $16.09 on Thursday. Douglas Emmett has a 52 week low of $10.76 and a 52 week high of $16.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.90 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -245.16%.

Insider Transactions at Douglas Emmett

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $591,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DEI

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.