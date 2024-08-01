Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock (NASDAQ:RILYM) Trading Up 0.8%

Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock (NASDAQ:RILYM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.20 and last traded at $24.19. Approximately 13,748 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 39,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.00.

Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.07.

Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3984 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%.

About Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Valuation and Appraisal; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands.

