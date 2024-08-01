DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $123.00 to $128.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. DTE Energy traded as high as $120.87 and last traded at $120.15, with a volume of 107919 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $120.63.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DTE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.30.

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total value of $139,698.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,041.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,836. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total transaction of $139,698.78. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,041.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,698 shares of company stock worth $1,702,444. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DTE. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 104.4% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.56. The company has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 12.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.78%.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

