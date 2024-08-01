Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.09.

Several research firms have weighed in on BROS. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Dutch Bros from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:BROS opened at $38.27 on Thursday. Dutch Bros has a 12 month low of $22.67 and a 12 month high of $43.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.39.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $275.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.71 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dutch Bros will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 54,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $1,958,011.18. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,281,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,168,382.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 166,594 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $6,138,988.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,616,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,560,949.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 54,359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $1,958,011.18. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,281,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,168,382.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,228,068 shares of company stock worth $44,765,154. Company insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Dutch Bros by 35.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,412,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,778 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 1st quarter worth $41,988,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 846.7% in the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,240,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,370 shares during the last quarter. Joho Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dutch Bros by 428.9% in the 1st quarter. Joho Capital LLC now owns 1,364,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Dutch Bros by 8,247.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,081,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,766,000 after buying an additional 1,068,352 shares in the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

