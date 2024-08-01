DXC Technology (DXC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect DXC Technology to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect DXC Technology to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DXC Technology Stock Down 0.3 %

DXC opened at $20.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.97, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.73. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $14.78 and a 52 week high of $28.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on DXC Technology from $23.00 to $17.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DXC Technology from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on DXC Technology from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on DXC Technology from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.14.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

