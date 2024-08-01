Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

DX has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Dynex Capital from $13.50 to $12.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Dynex Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a buy rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.35.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on DX

Dynex Capital Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Dynex Capital stock opened at $12.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.18. The company has a market cap of $909.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.34. Dynex Capital has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $13.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $76.05 million during the quarter. Dynex Capital had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dynex Capital will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynex Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynex Capital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dynex Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynex Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dynex Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynex Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

About Dynex Capital

(Get Free Report)

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.