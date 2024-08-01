e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect e.l.f. Beauty to post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. e.l.f. Beauty has set its FY25 guidance at $3.20-3.25 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 3.200-3.250 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $321.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.47 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 12.47%. On average, analysts expect e.l.f. Beauty to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $172.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $192.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.63. e.l.f. Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $88.47 and a fifty-two week high of $221.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on ELF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $182.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $210.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ELF

Insider Activity at e.l.f. Beauty

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Jennifer Catherine Hartnett sold 9,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $1,814,087.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,402,229.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $7,944,586.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,843,048.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Catherine Hartnett sold 9,808 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $1,814,087.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,402,229.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,361 shares of company stock worth $22,019,033 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.