E.W. Scripps (SSP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). E.W. Scripps had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 39.87%. The firm had revenue of $561.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.01 million. On average, analysts expect E.W. Scripps to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SSP opened at $3.76 on Thursday. E.W. Scripps has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $11.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.79.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SSP shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of E.W. Scripps in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on E.W. Scripps from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised E.W. Scripps from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local television stations, national news, and entertainment networks in the United States. It operates through Local Media, Scripps Networks, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, sports, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations; runs network, syndicated, and original programming, and local sporting events; and provides core and political advertising services.

