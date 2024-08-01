E.W. Scripps (SSP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). E.W. Scripps had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 39.87%. The firm had revenue of $561.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.01 million. On average, analysts expect E.W. Scripps to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
E.W. Scripps Trading Up 0.8 %
SSP opened at $3.76 on Thursday. E.W. Scripps has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $11.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.79.
E.W. Scripps Company Profile
The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local television stations, national news, and entertainment networks in the United States. It operates through Local Media, Scripps Networks, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, sports, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations; runs network, syndicated, and original programming, and local sporting events; and provides core and political advertising services.
