East Buy Holding Limited (OTCMKTS:KLTHF) Short Interest Update

East Buy Holding Limited (OTCMKTS:KLTHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,160,800 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the June 30th total of 12,909,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
East Buy Stock Performance
KLTHF stock opened at $0.47 on Thursday. East Buy has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.47.
About East Buy
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than East Buy
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Joby Aviation Stock: The Case for Upside Just Got Stronger
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Conviction Firms for Microsoft’s Double-Digit Stock Upside
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- 5 Aggressive Growth Stocks for Long-Term Investors
Receive News & Ratings for East Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.