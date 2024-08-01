Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $105.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EMN. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $102.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.07.

Shares of EMN opened at $103.36 on Tuesday. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $68.89 and a 1 year high of $105.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $10,318,864.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 395,699 shares in the company, valued at $39,878,545.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 1,975 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.22, for a total value of $195,959.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $10,318,864.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,699 shares in the company, valued at $39,878,545.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,027 shares of company stock worth $10,885,638 in the last 90 days. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 649.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,511,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $452,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909,740 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,847,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 318.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 701,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,516,000 after buying an additional 534,081 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 274.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 249,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,375,000 after buying an additional 391,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 11.0% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,199,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,478,000 after acquiring an additional 217,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

