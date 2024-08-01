Ecora Resources PLC (LON:ECOR) Insider Marc Bishop Lafleche Acquires 75,000 Shares

Ecora Resources PLC (LON:ECOR – Get Free Report) insider Marc Bishop Lafleche acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 64 ($0.82) per share, with a total value of £48,000 ($61,744.28).

Marc Bishop Lafleche also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 19th, Marc Bishop Lafleche acquired 30,000 shares of Ecora Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.96) per share, with a total value of £22,500 ($28,942.63).

Ecora Resources Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of LON ECOR opened at GBX 65.70 ($0.85) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 72.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 78. Ecora Resources PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 61.60 ($0.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 115.40 ($1.48). The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £164.16 million, a PE ratio of -1,718.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.66.

Ecora Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th.

ECOR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.80) price target on shares of Ecora Resources in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 63 ($0.81) target price on shares of Ecora Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

About Ecora Resources

Ecora Resources PLC operates as a natural resource royalty and streaming company in Australia, North and South America, Europe, and internationally. It has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, steelmaking coal, iron ore, copper, nickel, vanadium, uranium, coking coal, calcium carbonate, chromite, gold, and silver.

