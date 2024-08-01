Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EPC. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EPC

Edgewell Personal Care Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Edgewell Personal Care has a twelve month low of $33.71 and a twelve month high of $42.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.44.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $599.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 25.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edgewell Personal Care

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPC. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 274.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 50,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 36,723 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter worth approximately $930,000. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 129,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.