Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on EW. Robert W. Baird lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Baird R W cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $91.00 to $76.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.10.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $63.04 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $58.93 and a 12-month high of $96.12. The company has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian acquired 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,729.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,198.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian acquired 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,729.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,198.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total transaction of $73,359.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,890 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,984. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,680,879 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP now owns 25,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 917 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 8,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 771 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.