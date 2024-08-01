Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Elbit Systems Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:ESLT opened at $179.98 on Wednesday. Elbit Systems has a 1-year low of $175.30 and a 1-year high of $225.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $186.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.55.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.21. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Elbit Systems will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elbit Systems Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Elbit Systems

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESLT. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Elbit Systems by 368.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Elbit Systems by 56.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Elbit Systems by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Elbit Systems by 53.8% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Elbit Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

Featured Articles

