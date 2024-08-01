Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Given New $150.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $139.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the game software company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Electronic Arts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $158.95.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $150.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts has a 12-month low of $117.47 and a 12-month high of $153.51. The firm has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.17). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $401,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,507.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $401,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,507.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total value of $144,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,246,860.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,239 shares of company stock worth $3,197,469 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 195 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

