Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Given New $167.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $165.00 to $167.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the game software company’s stock.

EA has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $158.95.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on EA

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Electronic Arts stock opened at $150.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.82. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $117.47 and a one year high of $153.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.17). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.42, for a total transaction of $356,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,957.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $106,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,232,017.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.42, for a total value of $356,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,957.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,239 shares of company stock valued at $3,197,469. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Electronic Arts

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 195 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.