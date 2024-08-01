Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target Increased to $170.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the game software company’s stock.

EA has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $158.95.

EA opened at $150.94 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts has a 1-year low of $117.47 and a 1-year high of $153.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.82.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.24%.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $106,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,232,017.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Electronic Arts news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.15, for a total value of $127,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,215,715.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $106,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,232,017.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,239 shares of company stock valued at $3,197,469. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 494 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

