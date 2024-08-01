Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target Increased to $170.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $162.00 to $170.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the game software company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Electronic Arts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $158.95.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of EA opened at $150.94 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $117.47 and a 52 week high of $153.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.61 and a 200-day moving average of $135.82.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 18.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 16.24%.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In related news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.15, for a total value of $127,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,215,715.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 3,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $401,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,507.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.15, for a total transaction of $127,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,215,715.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,239 shares of company stock valued at $3,197,469. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electronic Arts

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EA. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,201 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $10,562,000 after purchasing an additional 14,969 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,332 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 618 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

