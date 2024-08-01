Electronic Arts Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:EA)

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 18,500 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 295% compared to the average daily volume of 4,683 call options.
A number of research firms have commented on EA. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.95.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EA. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Electronic Arts by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,201 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $10,562,000 after buying an additional 14,969 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,332 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 618 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 9,121 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.
EA stock opened at $150.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.82. The company has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $117.47 and a 52 week high of $153.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 18.81%. On average, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.24%.
Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.
