Elegant Hotels Group (LON:EHG) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $109.75

Elegant Hotels Group PLC (LON:EHG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 109.75 ($1.41) and traded as high as GBX 109.75 ($1.41). Elegant Hotels Group shares last traded at GBX 109.75 ($1.41), with a volume of 1,077,200 shares.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 109.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 109.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £97.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78.
Elegant Hotels Group plc owns and operates hotels and restaurants in Barbados. It operates seven hotels under the Colony Club, Treasure Beach, Tamarind, The House, Crystal Cove, Turtle Beach, and Waves names. The company's hotels comprise a portfolio of 588 rooms. It also operates a restaurant under the Daphne's name; and Hodges Bay Resort, a beachfront resort in Antigua.
