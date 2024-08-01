Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Receives $29.40 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.40.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ESI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Element Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ESI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Element Solutions

Element Solutions Trading Up 3.2 %

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESI. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Element Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 370.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 1,585.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ESI opened at $26.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.90, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Element Solutions has a 12 month low of $17.57 and a 12 month high of $28.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.58.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $613.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Element Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Element Solutions will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

About Element Solutions

(Get Free Report

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.