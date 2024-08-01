Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $123.44.
EMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.
Emerson Electric stock opened at $117.07 on Thursday. Emerson Electric has a fifty-two week low of $83.10 and a fifty-two week high of $119.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $66.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.32.
Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 64.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.
