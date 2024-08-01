Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Receives $19.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ENTA. StockNews.com raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

In related news, insider Scott T. Rottinghaus sold 5,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $91,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,926.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, insider Scott T. Rottinghaus sold 4,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $64,785.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,499.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Scott T. Rottinghaus sold 5,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $91,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,926.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,940 shares of company stock valued at $246,181 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 8,645 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,095,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,579,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 853,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,906,000 after purchasing an additional 10,952 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENTA stock opened at $14.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $312.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.69. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $20.04.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.21). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 180.76% and a negative return on equity of 64.85%. The firm had revenue of $17.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -5.95 EPS for the current year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

