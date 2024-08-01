Endeavor Group (EDR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.50. Endeavor Group had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. On average, analysts expect Endeavor Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EDR stock opened at $27.42 on Thursday. Endeavor Group has a 52-week low of $17.65 and a 52-week high of $27.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 49.86 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.64%.

In other Endeavor Group news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $178,942.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,366. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $568,296.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,501.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $178,942.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,366. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,246 shares of company stock worth $1,859,252. 63.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Friday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and set a $27.50 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $27.50 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $27.50 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Endeavor Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Endeavor Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.75.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

