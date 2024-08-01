Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) Shares Sold by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd trimmed its position in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Free Report) by 40.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 68,557 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Enel Chile were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enel Chile during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Chile in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Enel Chile by 161.9% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 8,868 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Enel Chile by 131.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 16,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 9,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adero Partners LLC raised its holdings in Enel Chile by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 17,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Enel Chile alerts:

Enel Chile Price Performance

ENIC stock opened at $2.83 on Thursday. Enel Chile S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.92.

Enel Chile Increases Dividend

Enel Chile ( NYSE:ENIC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter. Enel Chile had a return on equity of 61.15% and a net margin of 18.01%.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2093 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Enel Chile’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 7.3%. Enel Chile’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

About Enel Chile

(Free Report)

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.