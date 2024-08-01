Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) Insider Joseph P. Lyssikatos Sells 12,000 Shares

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) insider Joseph P. Lyssikatos sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $320,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,093,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,184,034.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Enliven Therapeutics Trading Up 1.0 %
NASDAQ:ELVN opened at $26.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.80 and its 200 day moving average is $19.45. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $27.67.
Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts predict that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Enliven Therapeutics
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho started coverage on Enliven Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Enliven Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ELVN
Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile
Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Enliven Therapeutics
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Joby Aviation Stock: The Case for Upside Just Got Stronger
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Conviction Firms for Microsoft’s Double-Digit Stock Upside
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- 5 Aggressive Growth Stocks for Long-Term Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Enliven Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enliven Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.