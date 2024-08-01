Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) Insider Joseph P. Lyssikatos Sells 12,000 Shares

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) insider Joseph P. Lyssikatos sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $320,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,093,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,184,034.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Enliven Therapeutics Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:ELVN opened at $26.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.80 and its 200 day moving average is $19.45. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $27.67.

Get Enliven Therapeutics alerts:

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts predict that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Enliven Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 713,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,604,000 after acquiring an additional 305,397 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new position in Enliven Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $2,020,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 49.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 37,632 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $443,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho started coverage on Enliven Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Enliven Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ELVN

Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enliven Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enliven Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.