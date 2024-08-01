Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Enservco Price Performance

Shares of ENSV opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.18. Enservco has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.79 million during the quarter. Enservco had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 1,992.06%.

About Enservco

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services.

