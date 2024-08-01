Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) Trading 2.3% Higher

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. 39,091 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 715,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

Ensysce Biosciences Stock Up 2.3 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.85.

Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. Ensysce Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 598.21% and a negative net margin of 660.96%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ensysce Biosciences Company Profile

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various prescription drugs for severe pain relief in opioid misuse, abuse, and overdose in the United States. It develops products using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection (TAAP) platform, an abuse-resistant opioid prodrug technology; and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance (MPAR) platform, an over-dose protection opioid prodrug technology.

