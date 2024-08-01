Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com raised Enterprise Products Partners from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.92.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $28.87 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $30.05.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 80.78%.

Institutional Trading of Enterprise Products Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cadence Bank boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 52,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 4,897 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 28,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 21,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% in the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 16,139 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

