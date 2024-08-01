Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Trading Down 1.9% Following Weak Earnings

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $28.92 and last traded at $29.01. Approximately 1,157,164 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 4,429,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.56.

The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enterprise Products Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Cadence Bank grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 52,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 4,897 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.3% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 28,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 21,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 16,139 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 2.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $62.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.91 and its 200 day moving average is $28.37.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

