EntryPoint Capital LLC Buys Shares of 1,253 Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,253 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $210,379,000. Cincinnati Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter worth about $74,606,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,704,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,281,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119,237 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 55,775,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,080,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter worth about $33,829,000. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $22.73 on Wednesday. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $22.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.49.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Regions Financial had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Regions Financial’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.51.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $458,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,336.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

