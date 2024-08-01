Envoi LLC Buys Shares of 2,416 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Envoi LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.9% of Envoi LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 497,874,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $75,144,172,000 after buying an additional 4,064,073 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $15,441,917,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,803,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,724,251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275,757 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,220,857 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,316,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,412,299 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,344,778,000 after purchasing an additional 597,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.4 %

Alphabet stock opened at $170.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.21 and a 52 week high of $191.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total value of $3,897,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,258,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,132,665.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total value of $3,897,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,258,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,132,665.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,764.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,808 shares of company stock worth $17,731,218 in the last 90 days. 11.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.74.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

