EPAM Systems (EPAM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.26 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. On average, analysts expect EPAM Systems to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.
EPAM Systems Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $215.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems has a 52 week low of $169.43 and a 52 week high of $317.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $187.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.45.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
EPAM Systems Company Profile
EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.
