EPAM Systems (EPAM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.26 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. On average, analysts expect EPAM Systems to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $215.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems has a 52 week low of $169.43 and a 52 week high of $317.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $187.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.45.

EPAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $252.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Friday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $300.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $202.00 to $237.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.28.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

