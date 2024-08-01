EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $270.28.
EPAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $252.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised EPAM Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th.
Shares of EPAM stock opened at $215.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems has a twelve month low of $169.43 and a twelve month high of $317.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $187.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.85. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.45.
EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 14.95%. As a group, equities analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.
EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.
