EpicQuest Education Group International (NASDAQ:EEIQ) Trading Down 12.4%

Shares of EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ – Get Free Report) were down 12.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.96. Approximately 4,282 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 6,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.
EpicQuest Education Group International Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.11.
About EpicQuest Education Group International
EpicQuest Education Group International Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education solutions for students interested in college and university programs in the United States and internationally. The company offers English proficiency educational programming and transfer pathways for students pursuing academic degrees; and operates a career-training college.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than EpicQuest Education Group International
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Joby Aviation Stock: The Case for Upside Just Got Stronger
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Conviction Firms for Microsoft’s Double-Digit Stock Upside
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- 5 Aggressive Growth Stocks for Long-Term Investors
Receive News & Ratings for EpicQuest Education Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EpicQuest Education Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.