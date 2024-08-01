EpicQuest Education Group International (NASDAQ:EEIQ) Trading Down 12.4%

Shares of EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ – Get Free Report) were down 12.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.96. Approximately 4,282 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 6,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.11.

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education solutions for students interested in college and university programs in the United States and internationally. The company offers English proficiency educational programming and transfer pathways for students pursuing academic degrees; and operates a career-training college.

