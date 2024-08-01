Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.45.

EQH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Equitable from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Equitable from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Equitable from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

EQH opened at $43.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.21 and a 200-day moving average of $37.71. Equitable has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $44.50.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Equitable will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $429,564.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 111,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,806,775.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Equitable by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Equitable during the first quarter worth $45,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Equitable by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

