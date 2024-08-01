Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Sets New 52-Week High After Strong Earnings

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $44.32 and last traded at $43.61, with a volume of 181633 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.19.

The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share.

Get Equitable alerts:

Equitable Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is 29.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EQH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group cut shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Equitable from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Equitable from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.45.

View Our Latest Analysis on EQH

Insider Transactions at Equitable

In other Equitable news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $429,564.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 111,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,806,775.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Equitable

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at $606,630,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Equitable by 1,161.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,849,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,692,000 after acquiring an additional 7,227,568 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Equitable by 1,105.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,242,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,814 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Equitable by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,958,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,815,000 after purchasing an additional 781,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in Equitable in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,237,000. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.71.

About Equitable

(Get Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.