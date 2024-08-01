Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ameris Bancorp’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 30th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ameris Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.62 per share.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Stephens increased their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $54.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.20.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Down 0.1 %

ABCB stock opened at $60.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.44 and a 200 day moving average of $49.19. Ameris Bancorp has a twelve month low of $34.26 and a twelve month high of $64.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $436.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameris Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,787,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 845,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,848,000 after acquiring an additional 283,138 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 4,193.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 229,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,163,000 after acquiring an additional 224,065 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,193,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,473,000 after purchasing an additional 205,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,514,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,383,000 after purchasing an additional 201,644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.60%.

About Ameris Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.