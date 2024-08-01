Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ameris Bancorp’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 30th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ameris Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.62 per share.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Stephens increased their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $54.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.20.
Ameris Bancorp Stock Down 0.1 %
ABCB stock opened at $60.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.44 and a 200 day moving average of $49.19. Ameris Bancorp has a twelve month low of $34.26 and a twelve month high of $64.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.04.
Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $436.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameris Bancorp
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,787,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 845,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,848,000 after acquiring an additional 283,138 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 4,193.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 229,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,163,000 after acquiring an additional 224,065 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,193,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,473,000 after purchasing an additional 205,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,514,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,383,000 after purchasing an additional 201,644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.
Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.60%.
About Ameris Bancorp
Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.
