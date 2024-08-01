Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Civista Bancshares, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 31st. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas expects that the bank will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Civista Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $1.78 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Civista Bancshares’ FY2025 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Get Civista Bancshares alerts:

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Civista Bancshares Stock Down 1.1 %

CIVB stock opened at $17.95 on Thursday. Civista Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $282.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.82.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $61.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.57 million. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 14.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Civista Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIVB. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 10,347.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,746 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 12,624 shares during the period. 52.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Civista Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.47%.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.