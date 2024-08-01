Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:COLL)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) – HC Wainwright lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 30th. HC Wainwright analyst O. Livnat now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.33. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s current full-year earnings is $5.68 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $144.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.04 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 104.98% and a net margin of 16.46%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on COLL. StockNews.com cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

View Our Latest Report on COLL

Collegium Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COLL opened at $38.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $20.95 and a 12-month high of $40.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Collegium Pharmaceutical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. nVerses Capital LLC increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1,600.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 320.0% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,776 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Collegium Pharmaceutical

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 56,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total transaction of $1,930,301.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,549.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 19,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total value of $674,279.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,476,207.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 56,807 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total transaction of $1,930,301.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,549.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,502 shares of company stock valued at $3,540,796. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.