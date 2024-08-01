Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Edwards Lifesciences Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:EW)

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Edwards Lifesciences in a report issued on Tuesday, July 30th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $2.73 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.76. The consensus estimate for Edwards Lifesciences’ current full-year earnings is $2.71 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 24.55%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EW. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.10.

EW opened at $63.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.11. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $58.93 and a 1 year high of $96.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $648,540,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,181,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,386,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,274 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,516,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $622,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390,137 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,446,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $262,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,119 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,973,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,813,089,000 after buying an additional 1,644,869 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $466,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,659.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian sold 8,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $755,538.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,981,354.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $466,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $4,378,659.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,680,879 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

